Juan Soto on Nationals Situation: ‘It Feels Really Uncomfortable’

Report: Juan Soto Rejects $440M Nationals Offer, Available for Trade
Juan Soto is a generational talent who’s just coming into his prime, but the star Nationals outfielder is uneasy with the uncertainty that suddenly lies ahead.

In the wake of a recent report that he turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract extension from Washington, the Nationals apparently are now willing to listen to trade offers for the 23-year-old.

On the eve of Soto’s second All-Star Game appearance, he spoke to media in Los Angeles about the whirlwind that his status has become since The Athletic broke the report Saturday.

“A couple weeks ago, they were saying they will never trade me,” Soto told reporters Tuesday. “And now all these things come out. It feels really uncomfortable, you don’t know what to trust but at the end of the day it’s out of my hands of what decision they make.”

Washington surely will ask for a hefty return in any potential trade for Soto, but at least for now, he says he wants to remain with the Nationals. After all, Washington could opt to build around Soto for the remaining two years in which the club retains his rights.

“I’ve been with the Nationals since Day 1,” Soto said, per The Athletic. “Why should I want to change? I’ve been here my whole career. I just feel great where I’m at. Whatever decision they make, I’ll get comfortable in a couple days. But I don’t control any of that. I’m just here to play baseball and play as hard as I can.

