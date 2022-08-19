Braves’ Marcell Ozuna Arrested for DUI Early Friday Morning

Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested early Friday morning for driving under the influence in Gwinnett County, Ga., per CBS46 News in Atlanta.

The police arrested the outfielder for a DUI and failure to maintain lane. The 31-year-old was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail a little after 4 a.m.

The news was confirmed by The Athletic’s David O’Brien. He reported that Ozuna was released on a $1,830 bond just after 8 a.m. ET.

Ozuna’s arrest came just a little over a year after he was arrested on domestic violence charges when a video showed him choking his wife. Prosecutors reduced his charges to a pair of misdemeanors that July after reviewing body cam footage of the incident.

Because of the charges, Ozuna was placed on administrative leave for the final 20 games of the 2021 season. He returned to play with the Braves for the ’22 season.

Ozuna signed a four-year, $65 million contract with Atlanta back in February 2021. He is still owed around $41 million.