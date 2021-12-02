Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
MLB
Leaked Arrest Video Appears to Show Marcell Ozuna Grab Wife's Neck

Author:

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic accounts of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of domestic violence, contact the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

A police video obtained by TMZ Sports shows Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna grabbing his wife's neck as an officer arrives on the scene following a 9-1-1 emergency call.

The incident occurred at a residence in Sandy Springs, Ga., on May 29, when officers were called to respond to an "assault in progress." Bodycam footage from the first officer to arrive on the scene shows the front door open, with Ozuna grabbing his wife's neck in the entryway. Another unidentified man is also present.

The video (which can be seen here) shows the officer pull out his stun gun and order Ozuna to take his hands off of his wife and lay on the ground. Ozuna complied with the officer's orders. Sports Illustrated has not yet independently verified the video linked above.

Ozuna, 31, was recently ruled eligible to return to play at the start of the 2022 season. He received an unpaid, retroactive 20-game suspension for violating the league's joint domestic violence policy. After spending most of September on administrative leave, he is considered to have already served the suspension.

"My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Marcell Ozuna violated Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a release. "Having reviewed the totality of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Ozuna violated our policy and that discipline is appropriate."

Ozuna was arrested in May for domestic battery and aggravated assault charges of his wife just days after he dislocated the ring and middle fingers on his left hand. His injuries required a cast and had sent him to the injured list. Prosecutors reduced his charges to a pair of misdemeanors in July after reviewing bodycam footage of the incident.

