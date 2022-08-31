SI:AM | Aaron Judge Might Actually Do It

Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I’m still not too confident in the Yankees as a whole, but Aaron Judge is unstoppable.

61 is within reach

Aaron Judge is making a serious run at Roger Maris’s American League home run record after hitting his 51st of the season last night in Anaheim.

In the fourth inning of the Yankees’ 7–4 win over the Angels, Judge took Mike Mayers deep to right center after the righty elevated a fastball over the plate. It was his second homer in as many nights after hitting his 50th Monday, making him the 10th player in MLB history to have multiple 50-homer seasons.

That leaves him 10 homers shy of Maris’s 61 with 32 games to play. Let’s do a little math. Judge is averaging one home run per 10.9 plate appearances this season. At that rate, he’d need 109 plate appearances to tie Maris. He’s averaging 4.4 plate appearances per game played this season. With 32 games left, that works out to 141 plate appearances if he plays in each remaining game. That should be more than enough to at least tie Maris. In fact, if Judge makes 141 plate appearances, he’d only need to average a homer every 14.1 times at bat to Maris, a rate 29% slower than what he’s accomplished already this season.

The inevitable discussion as Judge inches closer to Maris’s mark will be whether the 61-homer plateau is baseball’s “real” record. No player in the PED testing era has hit 60. In fact, only four players other than Judge have hit 50 since 2010. The validity of the home run record is a subject ripe for hot takes, but you don’t have to compare Judge to Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa to appreciate what a uniquely impressive season he’s having.

Judge is currently leading the majors in the following categories: home runs, RBIs, runs scored, slugging percentage, OPS and total bases. He’s also leading the AL in walks. (Judge has 76, miles behind MLB leader Juan Soto’s 112.) He’s hitting like Bonds while playing primarily in center field for the first time in his career—as a 6'7", 282-pound 30-year-old!

What makes Judge’s season the most remarkable, though, might be just how far ahead of his peers he is. NL home run leader Kyle Schwarber has a comparatively paltry 36 dingers. Only nine players in the big leagues (including Judge’s teammate Anthony Rizzo) have hit 30 so far this season.

Judge has been a terror ever since his first full season in 2017, when he hit an AL-best 52 homers (then Marlin Giancarlo Stanton led all players with 59 that year), but he’s taken his game to another level in recent years. During his first three full seasons, Judge ranked near the bottom of the league in strikeout rate, but he’s cut down on K’s significantly over the past two years, dropping his strikeout rate from 31.5% in ’19 to 25.2% this year.

His improvements are coming at just the right time, too. Judge is set to hit free agency this winter after turning down a contract-extension offer before the season. If he manages to break Maris’s record, it might earn him a few extra dollars.

In today's Daily Cover, Ross Dellenger celebrates the return of one of my favorite college football rivalries: West Virginia and Pitt's Backyard Brawl:

No single chapter of the Brawl featured bigger heroes and battle wounds than “13–9.” Thursday night’s resurrection of this century-old series is a reminder of college football’s rich tradition, elegant pageantry and, for some, agonizing history. The Mountaineers enter the game, as they have for years now, holding a special distinction—no major college football program has won more games in its history without having claimed a national championship. Fifteen years ago, on a cold night in Morgantown, the Mountaineers missed their latest chance at destiny.

From the Vault: Aug. 31, 2009

Bob Martin/Sports Illustrated

In 2009, Usain Bolt was on top of the world. His incredible performance at the Olympics in Beijing the year before (winning the 100 meters and 200 meters while setting new world records in both events) made him a global superstar. But at the 2009 World Championships, he raised the bar.

Bolt’s times in Beijing (9.69 seconds in the 100, 19.30 seconds in the 200) were otherworldly—unbeatable, perhaps. But then at the World Championships in Berlin in 2009, Bolt swept both events again while setting new world records. It was an unbelievable accomplishment, Tim Layden wrote:

The entire meet was contested in Bolt’s lengthening shadow. Either his 100 or 200 alone would stand among a handful of the greatest single performances in track and field history, a list topped by Bob Beamon’s still incomprehensible record-setting long jump at the 1968 Olympics. In the same stadium where Jesse Owens won four gold medals in front of Hitler in 1936, white German youths painted Bolt's name on their chests and carried Jamaican flags. In the U.S., where track and field has long been relegated to niche status, Bolt featured prominently not only on SportsCenter, but also on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. He has crossed into mainstream sport and popular culture like no track athlete since Carl Lewis, and with far more panache. Whether by his signature Lightning Bolt pose or his postrace celebrations or his generally behaving as if the world track stage is just another Kingston dance club, Bolt injects joy into the proceedings. In his own country, crime nearly ceases when he runs.

But Layden couldn’t help but point out the elephant in the room. Bolt’s times were so impressive that it was natural to wonder whether he was using performance-enhancing drugs. It seems unfair now, given that Bolt has never tested positive, but sprinting is a sport where the top competitors have too often been exposed as cheaters. Tim Montgomery and Justin Gatlin had their world records in the 100 meters thrown out due to doping suspensions. The sport’s recent history invited skepticism, especially when Bolt was so far ahead of the competition. But Bolt was clean, which made him the biggest track star of his generation.

Check out more of SI’s archives and historic images at vault.si.com.

