President Joe Biden Sends Message to Aaron Judge After 62nd Home Run

On the next-to-last day of the 2022 MLB regular season, Aaron Judge finally did it.

The Yankees slugger hit his 62nd home run of the year on Tuesday night against the Rangers at Globe Life Field, moving past Roger Maris to set a new American League record. The historic feat drew plenty of applause from throughout the baseball world—and even beyond.

Count the current president among those impressed by Judge’s accomplishment.

Joe Biden tweeted out his congratulations to Judge following the momentous occasion, wishing him well after he put an end to a nearly weeklong homerless streak following his 61st blast last week.

“Congrats @TheJudge44 on home run 62,” Biden wrote. “History made, more history to make.”

Judge’s home run caused quite a stir in the left field stands, with one fan leaping down from the railing to try and catch the valuable souvenir in case it fell from the stands to the ground below. It didn’t, and instead was caught by a Rangers fan named Cory Youmans.

With Judge’s chase for the AL mark concluded, Biden surely will join the rest of the baseball-viewing audience in seeing how the presumed MVP favorite will perform in the postseason.

More MLB Coverage:

For more New York Yankees coverage, go to Inside The Pinstripes.