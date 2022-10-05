Baseball World Reacts to Aaron Judge’s 62nd Home Run of 2022

Aaron Judge finally conquered the long-awaited moment during a historic run in the 2022 season.

The Yankees outfielder notched his 62nd homer of the season Tuesday against the Rangers in Arlington, surpassing Roger Maris for the most American League home runs (62) in a single season.

As the leadoff hitter in the first inning, the 6’7” giant smashed the historic homer off Rangers pitcher Jesus Tinoco. Judge’s 62 homers this season puts him at seventh-most in MLB history.

The six records ahead of the Yankees star are owned by three of MLB’s players—Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa—who surpassed 61 home runs but did so during a time frame before the league began testing for performance-enhancing drugs and before PEDs were frequently used within the sport.

The baseball world took to Twitter to react to the momentous accomplishment.

More MLB Coverage:

For more New York Yankees coverage, go to Inside The Pinstripes.