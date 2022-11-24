Report: Steph Curry Helping Recruit Aaron Judge to Giants

American League MVP Aaron Judge is officially a free agent. The superstar outfielder has spent his entire career with the New York Yankees, and will enter free agency for the first time in his career. Having grown up not far from where the San Francisco Giants play, the team seems to be a real threat to lure him from the Yankees. Not content with just using their geographical advantage, the Giants have reportedly gotten another superstar involved in bringing Judge to The Bay.

According to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is helping recruit Aaron Judge to the Giants.

"As part of their pitch, the Giants put Judge in touch with Steph Curry's camp, hopeful that the two superstars could connect as Judge weighs his decision, sources told NBC Sports Bay Area. If all goes according to plan, they'll soon play in the same San Francisco neighborhood," Pavlovic wrote.

Judge is coming off a historic season, having just broken the American League home run record. Players of his caliber do not come around often, so the Giants are prepared to do everything in their power to sign the star outfielder. Not only is Judge a star on the field, but his character off the field is something his teammates have spoken highly about for years. Needless to say, he would be a massive signing for the Giants.

