Aaron Judge is the highest-profile name in this year’s loaded free agency class. And as the entire country makes travel plans for the holiday weekend, baseball players are no exception—though Judge’s movement carries far more scrutiny.

Judge arrived in the Bay Area on Monday night, and though he said in an impromptu on-the-go interview that he was merely there to see family, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports that the newly-crowned American League MVP will also meet with the Giants.

The Yankees have made no secret their desire to retain Judge this winter after his historic 62-homer showing in 2021. But the Giants have reportedly made it their priority not to be outbid for the star outfielder. The team is reportedly prepared to “spend whatever it takes” to sign Judge in free agency, Randy Miller of NJ.com reported last month, after a disappointing 81–81 finish last season.

Judge is from Northern California and notably grew up rooting for the Giants. His parents and in-laws still live in his hometown of Linden, Calif., less than 100 miles from San Francisco.

