Aaron Judge’s 62nd Home Run Ball Sells for $1.5 Million at Auction

Yankees star Aaron Judge’s record-breaking 62nd home run ball was sold at auction Saturday for $1.5 million, according to Goldin Auctions.

It’s unknown at this time who the buyer is.

Judge hit his 62nd home run of the 2022 season on Oct. 4 against the Rangers at Globe Life Field. He surpassed the previous American League and Yankees franchise record of 61, previously held by Roger Maris for 61 years.

The Yankees slugger earned the American League MVP honor after his historic season. He also led the AL with 131 RBIs, 133 runs, 111 walks and a 1.111 OPS.

Judge recently agreed to a nine-year, $360 million deal to remain with the Yankees. The pact ranks as the third-largest MLB contract in history.

A fan named Cory Youmans caught the ball in the stands, and he didn’t know what to do with the ball at first. Although he was reportedly offered $3 million for the ball, he declined the offer.