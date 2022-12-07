The wait appears to be over—Aaron Judge has reportedly made his decision on the next chapter of his career and will sign a new contract with the Yankees.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the outfielder agreed to a deal with New York, ending what was the hottest sweepstakes in this year’s free agency market. Ken Rosenthal reports that he will sign a nine-year deal worth $360 million.

The Yankees and Giants set themselves apart in recent weeks as reported frontrunners to land the record-breaking slugger, and the compensation began creeping north of $300 million.

It all began back before Opening Day when the deadline for a contract extension began creeping closer. Yankees General manager Brian Cashman told the media about the seven-year, $213.5 million offer the Yankees made Judge, which he turned down.

“We kind of said, ‘Hey, let’s keep this between us,’” Judge said to Time Magazine. “I was a little upset that the numbers came out. I understand it’s a negotiation tactic. Put pressure on me. Turn the fans against me, turn the media on me. That part of it I didn’t like.”

Then came his record-breaking season where he walloped 62 home runs and took home American League MVP. New York continued to make multiple offers to Judge, but the Giants reportedly entered the picture. The ball was in his court, and the reported offers started to jump north of $300 million and a mix of eight or nine years in length.

“When I was young and getting into the game, all guys ever talked about was, ‘Hey, wait until you become a free agent,’” Judge said to Time. “You’re getting a chance to make your own decision, start a legacy somewhere, start something new somewhere. I’m looking forward to the whole process, man. It’s going to be special.”

Instead of starting something new, he’ll continue his incredible run in the Bronx.