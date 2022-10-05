Despite Aaron Judge setting the AL home run record Tuesday night, Cory Youmans was the one who needed security after he caught the 62nd home run of the season. As he was being escorted out of the stadium to get the ball authenticated, he was asked what he intends to do with the now-legendary piece of baseball history.

With a drink in one hand and security rushing him out, the lucky fan didn’t seem to have a plan in place before he made the spectacular grab.

“Good question, I haven’t thought about it,” he said.

The ball could be worth roughly $2 million according to one auction house—Memory Lane.

Youmans, from Dallas, works in the financial world, and he was also asked if he’s going to give the ball back to Judge but he didn’t acknowledge the question. After the game Judge said he didn’t have the ball but didn’t seem like he’d be angry at a fan for keeping it.

“I don’t know where it’s at,” he said, per the Associated Press. “We’ll see what happens with that. It would be great to get it back, but that’s a souvenir for a fan. He made a great catch out there, and they’ve got every right to it.”

