The Farthest and Hardest Hit Home Runs of the 2024 MLB Season
As MLB resumed following the midseason All-Star break, batters stepped up to the plate ready to rake again. Sunday's games coming out of the break featured two of the five furthest-hit baseballs of the 2024 season, including the furthest-hit (478 feet) from Jorge Soler, and a 473-foot bomb from Shohei Ohtani.
Top 10 furthest-hit home runs of 2024 MLB season
Below are the 10 furthest-hit home runs of the 2024 MLB season so far. Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge both occupy the top-10 twice, while everyone else on the list is just a one-timer.
Unsurprisingly, the humid, hot air of the last few months has made for many of the farthest-hit balls, with only one from April still on the list of top-10: Mike Trout's 473-foot bomb on April 1.
The two furthest home runs from Soler and Ohtani were both hit at Coors Field in Denver.
Batter
Distance (ft.)
Date
Jorge Soler
478
July 21
Shohei Ohtani
476
June 18
Mike Trout
473
April 1
Aaron Judge
473
May 9
Shohei Ohtani
473
July 21
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
471
June 24
Luis Robert Jr.
470
June 29
Bobby Witt Jr.
468
May 21
Aaron Judge
467
May 15
Logan O'Hoppe
467
June 15
Here's a raw count of home runs longer than 450 feet:
Batter
Home runs above 450 feet
Shohei Ohtani
6
Aaron Judge
4
Oneil Cruz
3
Ryan McMahon
3
Yordan Alvarez
2
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
2
Rece Hinds
2
Jorge Soler
2
Christian Walker
2
Bobby Witt Jr.
2
Top 10 hardest-hit home runs of the 2024 MLB season
Furthest is one measure, but how about the hardest hit? Here is a look at the home runs that came off the bat fastest.
Batter
Exit velocity (MPH)
Hit distance
Giancarlo Stanton
119.9
447
Giancarlo Stanton
118.8
421
Shohei Ohtani
118.7
450
Oneil Cruz
117.7
462
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
117.5
445
Oneil Cruz
117.3
452
Yordan Alvarez
116.8
395
Matt Wallner
116.7
389
Shohei Ohtani
116.7
473
Giancarlo Stanton
116.2
417
Here are the number of times each batter has hit a home run with an exit velocity faster than 115 MPH:
Batter
HRs above 115 MPH exit velocity
Aaron Judge
3
Shohei Ohtani
3
Giancarlo Stanton
3
Oneil Cruz
2
There are still a few months left of the season, so there is plenty of time for new names to hit their way onto either of these leaderboards.