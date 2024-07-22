SI

The Farthest and Hardest Hit Home Runs of the 2024 MLB Season

The lists are dominated by some of the game's most recognizable hitters.

Josh Wilson

Giants outfielder Jorge Soler hits a ball
Giants outfielder Jorge Soler hits a ball / John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
As MLB resumed following the midseason All-Star break, batters stepped up to the plate ready to rake again. Sunday's games coming out of the break featured two of the five furthest-hit baseballs of the 2024 season, including the furthest-hit (478 feet) from Jorge Soler, and a 473-foot bomb from Shohei Ohtani.

Top 10 furthest-hit home runs of 2024 MLB season

Below are the 10 furthest-hit home runs of the 2024 MLB season so far. Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge both occupy the top-10 twice, while everyone else on the list is just a one-timer.

Unsurprisingly, the humid, hot air of the last few months has made for many of the farthest-hit balls, with only one from April still on the list of top-10: Mike Trout's 473-foot bomb on April 1.

The two furthest home runs from Soler and Ohtani were both hit at Coors Field in Denver.

Batter

Distance (ft.)

Date

Jorge Soler

478

July 21

Shohei Ohtani

476

June 18

Mike Trout

473

April 1

Aaron Judge

473

May 9

Shohei Ohtani

473

July 21

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

471

June 24

Luis Robert Jr.

470

June 29

Bobby Witt Jr.

468

May 21

Aaron Judge

467

May 15

Logan O'Hoppe

467

June 15

Here's a raw count of home runs longer than 450 feet:

Batter

Home runs above 450 feet

Shohei Ohtani

6

Aaron Judge

4

Oneil Cruz

3

Ryan McMahon

3

Yordan Alvarez

2

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

2

Rece Hinds

2

Jorge Soler

2

Christian Walker

2

Bobby Witt Jr.

2

Top 10 hardest-hit home runs of the 2024 MLB season

Furthest is one measure, but how about the hardest hit? Here is a look at the home runs that came off the bat fastest.

Batter

Exit velocity (MPH)

Hit distance

Giancarlo Stanton

119.9

447

Giancarlo Stanton

118.8

421

Shohei Ohtani

118.7

450

Oneil Cruz

117.7

462

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

117.5

445

Oneil Cruz

117.3

452

Yordan Alvarez

116.8

395

Matt Wallner

116.7

389

Shohei Ohtani

116.7

473

Giancarlo Stanton

116.2

417

Here are the number of times each batter has hit a home run with an exit velocity faster than 115 MPH:

Batter

HRs above 115 MPH exit velocity

Aaron Judge

3

Shohei Ohtani

3

Giancarlo Stanton

3

Oneil Cruz

2

There are still a few months left of the season, so there is plenty of time for new names to hit their way onto either of these leaderboards.

Published
