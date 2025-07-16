Aaron Judge Explains Why He Opted Not to Compete in 2025 Home Run Derby
MLB's two biggest stars and reigning MVPs, Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani, notably did not compete in the Home Run Derby on Monday night. Though Judge and Ohtani finished as MLB's leaders in home runs last season, and rank top-three in long balls so far this season, neither have competed in the Derby in the last few years.
Ohtani, who did compete in the Home Run Derby in 2021, said recently that it would be "pretty difficult" for him to participate because of the current rules, which can be physically demanding due to the amount of swings.
Judge, who won the Derby as a rookie in 2017, was asked why he and several top stars don't compete in the Home Run Derby. Judge initially joked in response, "I already did it, I don't know what else you want from me. I already did it, so I think it's time for somebody else to do their thing and have fun with it."
Judge did go on to say he likes that the current trend allows lesser-known players to have an opportunity to shine on the national stage.
"It's tough to say. I love seeing new faces in the game go out there and do their thing, especially getting to see Oneil Cruz go out there and hit one out of the stadium, I thought that was pretty special for baseball and special for fans," Judge said. "I'm looking forward to stuff like that every year, having someone new go out there and put a show on for the league."
Pirates star Oneil Cruz was the standout example on Monday. Though not an All-Star, he got the chance to compete in the Derby and made a strong impression as he hit a 513-foot home run out of the stadium. Though breakout star and Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh won the Home Run Derby, the competition allows players like Cruz to make greater names for themselves.