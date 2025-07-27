Aaron Judge Injury: Three Ways Yankees Can Deal With Star’s Absence at Trade Deadline
Alarm bells are blaring in the Bronx after Aaron Judge was placed on the 10-day IL with a right flexor strain. While the Yankees were lucky to avoid further injury to their superstar outfielder, the injury couldn't have come at a worse time with the team currently owning MLB's second worst record since June 13.
As the team continues to flounder across virtually every facet of the game, they are also sliding down the standings and find themselves at risk of potentially missing out on the postseason altogether.
As it stands, the Yankees sit in second in the AL East and have fallen 6 1/2 games behind the division-leading Blue Jays. New York has lost seven of its last 10, enabling the third-place Red Sox to narrow the gap between them to just one game. The wild card race is tightening, too, as the Yankees are holding onto the best of the three AL wild card spots by a thread, with their lead shrinking to just one game.
Judge's injury will require some steady navigation from the front office as it reassesses its best steps at the trade deadline. Losing Judge for any period of time will likely see New York slip further down the standings, and they'll also be forced to decide whether Giancarlo Stanton is a viable option in right field given Judge's elbow injury and its impact on his ability to throw when he returns.
We'll take a look at a few courses of action for the Yankees at the trade deadline, discussing what their best moves are following the temporary absence of their leader and AL MVP candidate in Judge.
Remain Buyers, but Focus on Players With Multiple Years of Control
One option for the Yankees is to stick to their guns and remain aggressive at the trade deadline. However, there remains the reality that this team simply might not have what it takes to win a World Series, especially after Judge's injury. If that is the case, their best bet would be to still try to improve the roster this season, but pursue players that aren't going to be pure rentals.
The Ryan McMahon trade is a prime example of that, having brought over a standout defensive third baseman and a left-handed hitter who is under contract for two more seasons. Even if this season falls flat, McMahon's steady glove will be a valuable asset at the hot corner for New York for the next two seasons.
Another name that fits this billing is Mitch Keller from the Pirates, who is under contract through 2028. He's one of the best arms available at the deadline and would command a hefty return, but he's been one of the few bright spots in Pittsburgh this season and could be a significant improvement to the Yankees' rotation both this year and for years to come.
Acquire a Defensive-Minded Outfielder
With Judge set to return as a DH whenever he's activated from IL, Giancarlo Stanton will be forced to play the outfield for the first time in two years. With Jasson Dominguez already providing shoddy performances out in left field, the Yankees would realistically boast the worst defensive outfield in MLB if forced to start both Dominguez and Stanton.
One way to alleviate this would be to acquire a defensive-minded outfielder to put into a platoon of sorts with Stanton and Dominguez. A reunion with a player like Harrison Bader from the Twins would likely be a relatively inexpensive deal that would bring a versatile outfielder back to a team he already has some familiarity with. Bader has appeared at all three outfield positions in Minnesota this year, flexibility which could prove invaluable as the Yankees look to realign their defense in Judge's absence.
Business As Usual
There's certainly still a belief within the organization that the team can compete in 2025, and despite the Judge injury, it's possible the Yankees approach the trade deadline as they otherwise would've with a healthy Judge.
That would entail swinging big in order to buff up the pitching staff, both in the starting rotation and the bullpen. The Yankees have a team ERA of 6.16 over the last four weeks as their pitching staff has faltered massively. Bringing in a quality starter like the aforementioned Keller or one of Merrill Kelly or Zac Gallen from the Diamondbacks could help turn things around. They'd also need to bring in a reliable late-innings reliever, perhaps Pirates closer David Bednar or Ryan Helsley from the Cardinals, with Luke Weaver and Devin Williams also not living up to expectations.
The Judge injury certainly will force the front office to reassess, and precisely what direction the team intends to take is not yet clear, but there are a few options they can look to if they still want to be buyers over the next few days.