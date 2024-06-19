Aaron Judge Out of Yankees' Lineup Wednesday, But Receives Positive Injury Update
New York Yankees fans were left holding their breath when Aaron Judge exited Tuesday's game after being hit by a pitch on the hand against the Baltimore Orioles.
On Wednesday, manager Aaron Boone eased some of their restlessness by providing an encouraging injury update for MLB's home run leader.
Boone told reporters on Wednesday that Judge was considered day-to-day. The manager said Judge's hand was sore and the team would hold him out of Wednesday's lineup in order to avoid risking further injury.
Judge suffered the injury during the third inning on Tuesday, when a 94 mph fastball from Albert Suarez clipped his hand. The star outfielder initially remained in the game but was pulled before his next at-bat and replaced by Trent Grisham. He underwent testing on Tuesday evening that determined he did not sustain any fractures.
Boone indicated that Judge could be back in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles. New York begins a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on Friday.
This season, Judge leads MLB with a 1.115 OPS, 22 home runs and 64 RBI. He's batting .302 and has walked 57 times, also the most in baseball.