Addison Barger Explains ‘Bad Read’ Baserunning Blunder That Ended World Series Game 6
Could this World Series end any other way? The Dodgers forced a Game 7 with a thrilling 3–1 win over the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre Friday. Toronto nearly pulled off a miraculous ninth-inning comeback when Addison Barger hit a controversial ground-rule double to left-center field after the ball was wedged between the warning track and the padded wall.
The ground-rule double took a run away from the Blue Jays as Myles Straw would have easily scored from first base, but he was put at third with the call. After Barger’s extra-base hit, the Dodgers went to Tyler Glasnow (who was due in the rotation to start Game 7) to work themselves out of the jam with no outs and two runners in scoring position.
Glasnow remarkably needed just three pitches to record the save and have the Dodgers escape with the win. Game 6 ended with a wild double play off a liner from Andrés Giménez where outfielder Kiké Hernández played shallow and was able to make the catch and double off Barger at second.
Following the game, the Jays’ right fielder admitted he didn’t read the ball well off the bat, which caused him to drift closer to third and get caught on the base paths.
“I was pretty surprised he got to it,” Barger said postgame via ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. “Off the bat, I thought it was going to go [right] over the shortstop's head. I didn't think it was going to travel that far. It was kind of a bad read.”
It was a smart play by Hernández and maybe even a better scoop by second baseman Miguel Rojas. This year’s Fall Classic continues to deliver. It’s only right it ends with a Game 7, with first pitch scheduled 8 p.m. ET at Rogers Centre Saturday.