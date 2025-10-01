SI

Angels Owner Sees Franchise Legend As Leading Candidate to Become Team's New Manager

Could Albert Pujols become the next manager of the Los Angeles Angels?

Angels owner Arte Moreno has a top candidate in mind to become the franchise's new manager.
Angels owner Arte Moreno has a top candidate in mind to become the franchise's new manager. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Angels owner Arte Moreno is reportedly eyeing franchise legend Albert Pujols as the team's next manager, according to a report from Sam Blum, Katie Woo and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Pujols, who played 10 of his 22 years in Los Angeles, remains on the team's payroll on a 10-year, $10 million personal services contract that was inked as part of the $240 million deal that he signed with the Angels before the 2012 season.

Pujols has assisted the team in Spring Training over the last few seasons and has also worked in the Dominican Republic for the organization's prospect academy.

Pujols told reporters last March that he would be interested in managing at some point.

"Yeah, I think. Why not? I think if the opportunity is right one day, I think I'll be ready for that," Pujols said.

Perhaps the time is now for Pujols to take over the reigns from Ron Washington, who was let go earlier this week.

