Even Alec Bohm's Home Run Derby Water Bottle Had a Philadelphia Accent
Accents are fun. Go just about anywhere in the United States and you'll hear someone pronouncing a word differently than you've ever heard it spoken in your life.
Well, baseball fans watching the MLB Home Run Derby on Monday night were treated to a lesson in Philadelphia lingo, as Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm—and his teammate Bryce Harper—brought a water bottle with a thick Philadelphia accent that likely hails from somewhere in the Delaware County region.
When Bohm took a 45-second timeout during his first round at-bat, Harper, playing the role of water boy, delivered Bohm some H2O.
Or should I say "wooder."
The water bottle, hilariously labeled to reflect how Philadelphians pronounce the word, was the perfect shout-out to the Phillies' home base on the national stage.
Not only did Bohm make Philadelphia proud with the wooder bottle, but also with his Derby performance.
The Phillies third baseman, an All-Star for the first time in his career, had the longest odds to win the event, but ended up hitting the most home runs of any player in the first round, with 21.
While he was defeated by eventual Derby champion Teoscar Hernandez via a semifinal swing-off, Bohm still left his mark on the event—and on Philadelphians everywhere.