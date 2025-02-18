Alex Bregman Addresses Relationship With Rafael Devers Amid Third Base Battle
The Boston Red Sox signed 30-year-old two-time All-Star Alex Bregman ahead of the start of spring training to bolster the team's defense and provide the lineup with another middle-of-the-order bat.
Bregman, who has played third base for most of his career, including when he captured his first Gold Glove last season for the Houston Astros, was asked about Boston's $313 million star Rafael Devers, who made it clear he wants to be the team's starting third baseman in 2025.
Bregman had nothing but good things to say about Devers, and sidestepped any perceived controversy about who will play where on Opening Day and beyond.
"I'm super excited to just be his teammate," Bregman said of Devers on Tuesday in Fort Meyers. "He's a great player. I think everyone in this clubhouse is worried about winning. Whatever it takes to help the team win, that's all I'm focused on. I'll play wherever [Alex Cora] tells me to play."
As for how the two have bonded so far, Bregman continued to rave about his new teammate in Devers.
"[The interactions] have been great. We've been having a lot of fun taking ground balls back here and doing our work together. Talking about winning, talking about baseball, excited for the season. Last night we all got together, had dinner. It's been great."
Bregman said he wasn't surprised that Devers issued public comment about his desire to play third base, and certainly didn't take any offense to it.
"No," Bregman said when asked if he was surprised. "I think everybody here believes in their abilities and I think all of us here believe if we put together a good effort this season, we have a really good chance of being a winning baseball team. For me, I can only talk for myself, but I'll play wherever helps the team win."
Bregman hit .260 last season with 26 home runs and 75 RBI while playing some of the best defense in baseball at third base. Devers has struggled defensively at times throughout his career at third, so the Red Sox may have a decision to make if the defense begins to wane at the hot corner. Devers has one of the best bats in the American League, and can slide to first base or designated hitter with Bregman at third if the time comes.
For now though, it will be interesting to see how the dynamic plays out with Devers so insistent on playing third base and being uncomfortable with a position change defensively.