Alex Bregman Leaves Red Sox Game With Injury Friday
Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman left the team’s game Friday afternoon against the Baltimore Orioles in the bottom of the fifth inning with an injury.
Bregman nailed a ball down into left field, but had to hit the brakes hard while rounding first, and in the process appeared to hurt himself. He walked off on his own power, but clearly knew something was up that needed to get looked at by the training staff.
Take a look at that here:
It’s hard to tell what exactly was in pain, but a slight limp, especially after a sprint, would imply something related to the lower body.
UPDATE: The Red Sox later announced the injury was right quad tightness. It's still not known the severity of the injury.
Information is not yet available about Bregman’s injury and how serious it is, but Boston being down another infielder would make for a very complicated infield situation. Triston Casas is out for the season after a gruesome injury at first base. Boston asked Rafael Devers to play first, but Devers was vocally uninterested after voicing earlier displeasure at being relegated from third base to DH this spring to make room for Bregman. That even prompted trade speculation. It’s easy to imagine how delicate it might be to request Devers go back to third if it turns out Bregman’s injury is something that keeps him out for an extended period of time.
Marcelo Mayer, currently doing everything right for Triple A Worcester, can play third.
Coming into the day, Bregman was slashing .297/.381/.554 with an OPS+ of 159. He led the Sox with hits (58) coming into Friday.