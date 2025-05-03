SI

Red Sox 1B Triston Casas Suffered Ruptured Tendon on Friday

The first baseman was transported to the hospital after leaving the game on a stretcher.

Josh Wilson

Casas suffered a ruptured patellar tendon
Triston Casas took a scary fall hustling down the first baseline on Friday night. Boston Red Sox manger Alex Cora admitted the injury was frightening and serious on Friday, but did not have a meaningful update. Casas left the game on a stretcher and was transported to a hospital for tests.

Saturday morning, the Red Sox announced Casas has suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in his left knee.

Casas has been placed on the 10-day injured list, and Boston called up infielder Abraham Toro out of Triple-A Worcester. Executive Craig Breslow told the media the Sox are anticipating the injury to be season-ending.

Casas, 25, has slashed .184/.279/.306 with three home runs and 11 RBIs for the Red Sox this season.

He is two years removed from a 2023 campaign where he bashed 24 home runs and finished third in the American League Rookie of the Year voting.

