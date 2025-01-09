MLB Insider Names Alex Bregman's Two Most Likely Landing Spots
Alex Bregman will more than likely put on a new uniform next season after nine MLB seasons, all with the Houston Astros. Although Jose Altuve campaigned for Bregman's return to Houston at the end of last season, Houston signed first baseman Christian Walker to a three-year, $60 million deal, which signaled the likely end of Bregman's time with the Astros.
Before the Astros signed Walker, they were one of four teams in the running to sign Bregman according to a report last month from MLB's Mark Feinsand. On Dec. 11, Feinsand reported that the Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees were most interested in Bregman, in addition to the Astros.
Now, the favorites to sign the top remaining free agent appear to be whittled down. On Wednesday, MLB Network insider Jon Heyman reported that the Red Sox and Tigers were the "most likely" landing spots for Bregman.
"I do think the Red Sox and Tigers are the most likely landing spots for Bregman," Heyman said Wednesday on a Bleacher Report stream. "They both had meetings with Bregman and to me they make sense. The people who have coached and manage Bregman, they absolutely love him. So you have Alex Cora with Boston and A.J. Hinch with Detroit. They both want him badly. I think Hinch loves him, I'm not sure who loves him more but Cora does too."
Bregman, 30, had a strong 2024 campaign, which was capped off with his first Gold Glove award. Last season, he posted a .260/.315/.453 slash line with 26 home runs and 75 RBIs.