Alex Cora Offers Glowing Review of Alex Bregman Amid Red Sox Free Agency Rumors
Alex Bregman is one of the hottest names still available on MLB's free-agent market. Earlier this week, MLB Network insider Jon Heyman reported that the Boston Red Sox are among the most likely landing spots for Bregman, along with the Detroit Tigers.
Bregman, 30, has spent each of his nine MLB seasons with the Houston Astros. He's unlikely to return to the Astros, however, after the team signed Christian Walker to a three-year, $60 million deal.
Bregman has a relationship with Red Sox manager Alex Cora after he was the bench coach in Houston in 2017. In an appearance on NESN, Cora was asked what a player like Bregman would do for the Red Sox.
"Well, I can not go into specifics on the free agent," Cora said as Bregman remains unsigned. "But I think he's a pull hitter that puts the ball in play and is a good defender. The intangibles are the intangibles, we all know that. He's a winner, since LSU and all the way to the Astros."
Cora was then asked where Bregman, or a player like Bregman (as the manager couldn't talk pointedly about a current free agent), would play positionally, as there could be defensive overlap with Boston's longtime third baseman Rafael Devers.
"Rafy Devers is our third baseman," Cora responded. "Alex was a Gold-Glover at third base, and we all know that, but in 2017 I had a conversation with him. He needed to play third because of [Carlos] Correa and [Jose] Altuve. I always envisioned Alex as a Gold-Glover second baseman."
"You know, his size, the way he moves, it felt like 'you will be a second baseman' but he has played third base at a high level so we'll see where he ends up."
Bregman also has a strong relationship with the manager of his other reported top suitor, A.J. Hinch of the Tigers. Hinch managed the Astros from 2015 to '19 and has newfound success in Detroit after the Tigers made an improbable playoff run last season.
No matter where Bregman ends up, he'll be a welcomed addition.