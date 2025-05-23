Alex Cora Lays Out Red Sox's Four Options if Alex Bregman Misses Significant Time
Boston Red Sox star third baseman Alex Bregman left the first game of Friday's day-night doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles with quad tightness.
Boston manager Alex Cora ruled Bregman out for Friday night's game against the Orioles and wouldn't rule out an injured list stint.
"Just tight," Cora said of the injury to Bregman after Boston's 19-5 win on Friday afternoon. "We'll see how he comes in tomorrow. So he won't play the second one [on Friday night]. He'll get treatment. We'll know more tomorrow."
When asked about an injured list stint for Bregman, Cora reiterated, "We'll see tomorrow."
What the Red Sox do next will be fascinating should Bregman miss time. Given the drama surrounding former third baseman Rafael Devers and his move to designated hitter, it's safe to assume he's not a candidate. A much-anticipated promotion of Marcelo Mayer from Triple A doesn't seem to be in the cards yet either.
"Ceddanne [Rafaela] can play third. [Nick Sogard] can play third. [Abraham] Toro can play third. We know Connor [Wong] can do it. In case of an emergency, we can move [Kristian Campbell] to the outfield and Ceddanne to the infield and go from there," Cora added.
For what it's worth, the Red Sox will have Sogard at third and Toro at first in Friday night's nightcap against Baltimore. Whether that remains the alignment moving forward in the absence of Bregman remains to be seen.