Angels Legend Albert Pujols Discusses Mike Trout's Dominant Start to 2024
One of the best feel-good stories of the early part of the 2024 MLB season has been the resurgence of Mike Trout. While Trout has been one of the greats of the game throughout his career, injuries have derailed his production over the last three years.
So far this year, Trout is healthy. It could not be more evident on the field. Trout has begun the season .282/.360/.690 with eight home runs, 11 RBIs and three stolen bases. He's tied for first in the league in home runs, and has already broken the franchise record for most walks drawn in his career.
For former teammate and Angels legend Albert Pujols, who won three NL MVPs and was an 11-time All-Star during his career, this start for Trout is not surprising.
"I'm not surprised at all. When you have injuries in your career, it's tough," Pujols said on MLB Network. "When he's healthy, if not the best player, he's one of the best in the game, and he's fully healthy and knows this has to be a big year for him. Especially for him to put big numbers ... I think Mikey knows that, he hasn't been healthy the last two or three years.
"I'm glad to see him back at the top where he belongs ... you can see his swag. He knows. He looks really good right now," Pujols added.
It appears the old Trout is back, and this is fantastic for the Angels who are trying to become contenders. Still, it's not truly surprising to see a former MVP like Trout playing this way, especially when injuries were the main cause of his recent down seasons. Now that he's back though, there's extra reason for optimism in Los Angeles.
