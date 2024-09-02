Angeles' Ron Washington Explains Why He Surprisingly Pulled Zach Neto Mid-Game
On the heels of Zach Neto's historic game for the Los Angeles Angels, manager Ron Washington made another statement with his shortstop on Saturday.
Neto, who became the first Angels infielder with a 20-homer, 20-steal season on Friday, was benched on Saturday.
Washington told reporters after the game that Neto "wasn’t into it tonight… sometimes you have to teach them a lesson."
Angels shortstop Zach Neto was pulled for a pinch hitter in the sixth inning, just one inning after a fielding error on a routine grounder. He was also out of position on a pickoff play during Seattle’s three-run fourth inning. Normally a reliable defender, Neto has made three errors in his last two games.
“I wasn’t trying to send a message to hurt his feelings, but he wasn’t into it,” said Washington. “Since he wasn’t into it, I removed him from the game.”
Neto, clearly reflective, added, “Me and Wash have a really good relationship, and he thought it was best to take me out in that moment. I respect it and just try to be the best teammate I can be.”
Even without the sure-handed Neto, the Angels managed to pull out a 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners thanks to multi-home run efforts from Mickey Moniak and Jo Adell.
Moniak has four home runs in his past four games and launched his first walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth. It was his first multi-home run game in the major leagues and it was an impressive August for him. He hit .360 in August with six home runs.
“I think in the beginning, I was dealing with a little bit of an ankle thing, but that’s not an excuse,” Moniak said. “I definitely feel now like I’m starting to feel better, physically and mentally.”
Adell's first of the night was in the third inning and evened the score. His second one came in the sixth.
“Staying through the middle was huge,” Adell said. “I was able to stay under that and do some damage with it. The approach was just to hit something hard forward, and good things happen.”
Neto was back in the lineup Sunday and went 0 for 2 with a walk in the Angels' 3-2 win over Seattle.
