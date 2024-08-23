Angels' Ron Washington Has One Goal in Mind for Johnny Cueto
The Angels have called up starting pitcher Johnny Cueto from Triple-A Salt Lake to make his first start of the season on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals. The right-hander was traded to the Royals at the 2015 MLB deadline, which placed Cueto in the luckiest situation — the Royals’ won the World Series that fall.
In July, Cueto was released from a Texas Rangers affiliate after being signed by the franchise to a minor league contract in April. By the end of July, the Angels had signed Cueto to a minor league contract and assigned him to the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees. Since joining the team, Cueto has made four starts and was credited with three wins while posting a 3.09 ERA.
Now, the Angels are bringing the 38-year-old up to the Major Leagues. Wednesday’s game will be Cueto’s first MLB appearance since Sept. 27.
In addition to the 4.76 season ERA, which is Cueto’s lowest since 2019, the 17-season veteran is bringing experience and wisdom to the Angels’ young pitching staff.
"I just want him to come in here and fit in," said Angels’ manager Ron Washington. "I'm quite certain some of those young kids will flock to him, and he'll give them the information that they ask for.”
However, Cueto has been in and out of the minor leagues. Out of his 17 seasons, Cueto has made appearances in the minor leagues in 12 of them. Since 2021, he has made at least one start in the minor leagues every season. Therefore, he is likely not one of the big pitching names that younger players grew up watching.
“As far as him coming up here today and influencing these kids, I don't think you can do that right now. Because I can tell you, they don't know who Johnny Cueto is. We know, but I don't think they do," Washington said.
Even though some of his younger teammates may not be familiar with his accomplishments and pitching abilities, Cueto’s veteran experience is going to bring value to the Angels. Washington is also confident Cueto will be able to use his experience to his advantage.
"He can pitch," Washington said. "He may not be the Johnny Cueto of five, six, seven, eight years ago, but he has knowledge and wisdom, and when he's on that mound, that's what I think he'll use.
Cueto will add depth to an Angels rotation that currently includes Tyler Anderson, Griffin Canning, Carson Fulmer, and Jack Kochanowicz.