Angels Scratch Veteran Infielder With Illness: How to Watch Series Finale vs Brewers
The Angels made a late lineup change before Wednesday's series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers, scratching veteran infielder Brandon Drury due to an illness.
Drury is 1-for-6 with a walk since returning from the injured list Monday, but he'll be sidelined once again as he fights off the illness. Luis Guillorme will instead start at second base and bat ninth against Milwaukee right-hander Freddy Peralta.
Here's what else you need to know about the game:
How to Watch
• Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
• Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim
• TV: Bally Sports West
• Radio: 830-AM
Odds
• Moneyline: Angels +160 / Brewers -192
• Over/under: 8
Predictions
Freddy Peralta takes the mound for the Brewers with a 4-4 record and a 4.38 ERA, while Tyler Anderson will start for the Angels, carrying a 6-6 record and a 2.58 ERA. Despite Anderson's better ERA, the Brewers' recent offensive surge suggests they might put up significant runs. Peralta’s inconsistency, especially on the road, also points to a potentially high-scoring game. Expect the bullpens to decide this one.
More
• Prior to the Juneteenth game, the Angels will share a Buck O’Neill tribute with the trailer for the film “Beyond Their Years."
• The Angels joined all of Major League Baseball with a pregame Willie Mays tribute and moment of silence.
• Tonight is the Angels' 12th rubber game of the season. They're 3-8 this year in rubber games.
