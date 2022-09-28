Angels News: Biggest Storylines to Watch Against the Athletics

The Angels are in the midst of their final homestand of the season. The Athletics are in town for two more, before the Rangers play three in Anaheim over the weekend.

With the season coming to a close, and the Angels not playing against anyone competing for a playoff spot, the sole purpose of these games will be to make some history and look ahead to next season.

So here are the biggest storylines to look out for as the Angels take on the A's:

1. Red Hot Ohtani Pushing for History

Shohei Ohtani enters Wednesday night's game on fire. He's recorded a hit in a career-high 12 straight games, four of those being multi-hit performances. The one thing Ohtani hasn't done on this hitting streak, however, is hit the long ball.

Ohtani's last home run came on September 11, three days before this 12-game hit streak began.

This is significant as Ohtani currently sits at 34 home runs on the season. If he hits one more, he'll join Mike Trout, who has 37, as the third pair of teammates in Angels history to hit 35 or more home runs in a season.

The bat is hot for Ohtani. He'll just need to find a way to hit one over the fence. Could tonight be the historic night?

2. Livan Soto Continues to Impress

Rookie shortstop Livan Soto has been impressive in his short time in the Majors.

In his first career start, he went 2-3 with a home run, and became the first Angel since Francisco Arcia in 2018 to hit a homer in their debut start.

He then had a few games without a hit, but came back with a vengeance in their last series against the Twins.

Soto has started each of the Angels' last four games, and recorded two hits in each one.

He's hitting .571 in his last four games (8-14), with three extra base hits and three RBIs.

Soto has been a late season bright spot who should be a huge contributor to next season's team.

3. Wonderful Taylor Ward

Taylor Ward's play hasn't been talked about a lot this season, but he has quietly put together a great first full season in the Majors.

After playing a career-high 65 games last season, Ward has played in 127 games this year, and has been impressive.

He's slashing .274/.358/.458 with a career-high 21 home runs and 60 RBIs. He's also reached base safely in 18 of his last 19 games, batting .358 (24-67) in that span, with four home runs and 13 RBIs.

He's getting set for his first year of arbitration in the offseason, and should be in for a nice pay day as one of the best returning Halos next season.

Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 4.78 ERA) is on the bump for the Halos on Wednesday as Shohei Ohtani (14-8, 2.47 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound on Thursday.