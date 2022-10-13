Angels News: Gerrit Cole Takes Subtle Jab at Free Agency Courtship with LA

Ahead of his start in Game 1 of the ALDS, Gerrit Cole spoke to The Athletic about having the "hardest job in the league."

Cole said that being the ace of the Yankees was "the most hunted job in the league," that also "comes with the most weight."

In the interview, Cole spoke about his 2019 free agency, when he ultimately signed with the Yankees to be the ace of their staff at nine-years, $324 million. But the Yankees were far from the only team courting him.

One logical landing spot for Cole seemed to be the Angels, who play in his hometown of Orange County. But Cole elected to head to the bright lights of New York, and made sure to let everyone know that he chose the more difficult path.

"It’d be very nice to be living at home, playing with Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani," Cole said. "I could be spending today grilling burgers and drinking beer and gambling on football games."

Obviously Cole was taking a jab at the Angels for being the 'easier' option during his 2019 free agency, and alluding to the less stressful life he could have if he chose to go back home. But at this point in the contract, the Angels may have been the ones who dodged the bullet. Cole has been solid over his first three seasons in New York, but he has by no means been the best pitcher in baseball, despite being paid like it. The Yankees are happy to have Cole, but I think the Angels should be happy to have that $324 million to spend elsewhere.