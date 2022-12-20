The Angels have had a bit of a revolving door in their television broadcast booth, with at least eight broadcasters doing play-by-play in the last three years. The team is set to add a ninth, and he's a very good one.

Wayne Randazzo is reportedly coming to the Halos after four seasons on the radio with the Mets. Randazzo has been well respected in New York for years, and he jumped to national prominence when he called former Halo Albert Pujols' 700th career homer in an Apple TV+ game in September at Dodger Stadium.

Randazzo, 38, comes from the Chicago area, having attended St. Charles East High School in St. Charles, Illinois, and North Central College in Naperville, Illinois. He started calling minor-league baseball for the Kane County (Illinois) Cougars when they were an affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

In 2015, Randazzo left Illinois for New York when he got the job doing the pregame and postgame shows for the Mets on WOR radio. He did that for four years before taking over as the radio play-by-play announcer for the Mets when Josh Lewin left to work for the Red Sox.

There hasn't been an official announcement yet from the Angels, so it's unclear what the separation of duties will be next season. Matt Vasgersian has served as the team's primary TV PxP guy the last two years, with Patrick O'Neal, Terry Smith, and Trent Rush each doing some games in 2022. A formal announcement from the Halos soon should shed some light on what the setup will be.