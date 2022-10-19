Skip to main content

Angels News: Halos Make First Coaching Change of the Offseason After Down Year

We knew they had to make some changes this offseason.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Angels have made their first major change of the offseason. Jeremy Reed, the team's hitting coach since 2018, will not return in 2023. 

The 2022 Angels ranked 24th in the league with a batting average of .233 and ranked 25th with 623 runs scored. Their OPS of .687 ranked 23rd in the Majors. We knew the Angels had to make a change, so Reed became the first guy to go.

Reed was drafted in the Majors by the White Sox in the 2nd round of the 2002 draft. He sporadically played in the Majors over the course of eight seasons, hitting .252 with 12 home runs and 110 RBIs.

After his playing career, he joined the Brewers as a minor league coach in 2014, before moving to the Angels' minor league coaching staff in 2017. In 2018, he finally got an opportunity to coach in the Majors.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Towards the end of August, Reed told The Athletic that he was working with the players to improve their approaches at the plate.

"There’s been some things that we’ve seen, that we’ve noticed," Reed said back in August. "The swing-and-miss. The strikeout rate. We’re very well aware of those things. We go in there and work on the heater, if it’s the fastball that they’re swinging and missing at. Or we work on the breaking ball if it’s that. We have a lot of knowledgeable people that are working on swing mechanics, swing decisions, approach, game-planning. There’s a lot of different things at the major-league level that get magnified. It’s baseball. And it’s just nice to see some success at the end of it."

Since September 1, the Angels ranked sixth in the Majors with a much-improved team batting average of .256. They ranked top 10 in OPS (.736), home runs (39) and hits (270). The Angels went 16-15 in that time. So clearly Reed was able to help his guys fix something in the back-half of the season. Hopefully they can carry that into the 2023 season with the new hitting staff.

USATSI_16828594_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Speaks Out About the Upcoming AL MVP Race

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18242380_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Fans React to Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani Award Nominations

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19178675_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Not Happy with LA's Losing Season in 2022

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19012459_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani Nominated for Prestigious MLB Award

By Noah Camras
USATSI_15298826_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Owner Arte Moreno Involved in Another Lawsuit

By Noah Camras
USATSI_13060082_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Tyler Skagg's Family Speaks Out for First Time Since His Death

By Noah Camras
USATSI_14936665_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Mike Trout Seen Watching His Eagles During Sunday Night Football

By Noah Camras
USATSI_14244980_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Roster News: Halos Lose a Few Minor Leaguers to Free Agency

By Noah Camras