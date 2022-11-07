Skip to main content

Angels News: Halos Minor Leaguer Named to Arizona Fall League All Star Game

It's nice to see a young Angel start to make a name for himself.
Werner Blakely, a minor leaguer in the Angels' farm system, was named an 'Fall Star' in the 2022 Arizona Fall League.

In the AFL, Blakely has hit .271 (13-48), with six doubles, eight RBIs and 10 walks for the Scottsdale Scorpions.

In 2022, Blakely played for the Angels' Single A affiliate, the Inland Empire 66ers. He slashed .295/.447/.470 with five home runs and 40 RBIs in 55 games.

The 20-year-old has impressed thus far in his young career, and has earned his first big accolade at the big league level. 

Hopefully it's the first of many for Blakely, who was a fourth round pick by the Angels in the 2020 MLB Draft out of Detroit Edison High School.

The shortstop, who's the Angels' No. 15 ranked prospect, will look to continue to rise the ranks of the minor leagues. His expected call up date is in 2025.

