Angels News: How Shohei Ohtani Became More Confident as a Baseball Player

Shohei Ohtani wasn't born the best two-way player in MLB history. He also wasn't born with the confidence that came with it.

Ohtani spoke with FOX's Ben Verlander about his upbringing and how he got to where he is today.

Verlander asked him when he realized he was a special baseball player.

"It was when I went on to high school and we went round playing other teams, some quite strong, and getting interviewed for magazines and things like that," Ohtani said. "I think these things gradually gave me more confidence."

That confidence translated on the field, as Ohtani was one of the best players in Japan, before coming to the Majors in 2018. In his five years in the MLB, Ohtani has turned into of the best and most unique players in baseball history.

In 2021, he was named the unanimous AL MVP. And whether he wins the award in 2022 or not, he statistically put together an even better season.

At this point, it seems as if the sky is the limit for Ohtani. There's a good chance his name is all over the MLB record books when it's all said and done — but that shouldn't be for a very long time.