Angels News: LA Has Been Preparing for the New MLB Rules for Years

The MLB is going to look a little different in 2023. They've agreed to implement some major rule changes, that will affect how the game is played in a few aspects.

There will be a pitch clock in 2023, forcing pitchers (and batters) to speed up their approach in between pitches. There also will be no shifting, allowing more holes in the defense for batters to hit through.

The bases will be a bit bigger, making it potentially easier to beat out throws and steal bases. And, pitchers will only be allowed to throw over to first two times when a runner is on, also making it easier to steal bases.

The MLB teams have been preparing for these changes for years, however, and the Angels have been at the forefront. Peter Gammons of The Athletic detailed just how the Angels have been able to get ahead of the curve.

"The Angels, among other clubs, began preparing for the changes soon after the 2020 season was over. They have brought Minasian’s front office and Phil Nevin’s coaching staffs together to study and evaluate every possible situation and possible advantage. They have brought in the counsel of Bobby Valentine, one of the most creative and imaginative thinkers in the sport."



The Angels knew the changes were coming, and were able to get ahead of it. They've spent the last few years preparing new strategies and approaches, with the hopes that they can take full advantage of the new rules.

It'll be interesting to see exactly how that plays out this season, but it's nice to see the Angels looking ahead to the future, and being ready for this potentially drastic changes.