Skip to main content

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani’s Little League Coach Didn’t Expect Him To Be This Great

It's hard to predict someone becoming one of baseball's greatest players.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Shohei Ohtani has only been in the majors for five seasons, but that hasn't stopped him from putting his name all over the record books.

Ohtani has established himself as the best two-way player ever, and should only continue to make history in the back-half of his playing career.

FOX's Ben Verlander traveled to Ohtani's hometown in Japan, and spoke to the people who watched him grow into the player he is today.

He stopped by Ohtani's former Little League field and asked his coach, Kazuo Sasaki, if he expected Ohtani to be this great.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"No. Not at all," Sasaki said. "I didn’t think he’d be this good."

It's difficult to predict someone becoming the greatest two-way player in MLB history, so you can't blame him for that. But he did go on to say when he began noticing how special Ohtani was. 

"In about sixth or seventh grade," Sasaki said. "He of course showed good athletic ability. He put his all into baseball. But he also showed a really strong desire to win. It was really something. Even when playing a weaker team, he would always give it 100%."

Ohtani has taken that approach to the majors, always giving his 100%, no matter how his Angels were playing. Hopefully this season, the team can finally field a winning team around him, and allow him to get his first taste of postseason baseball.

In This Article (1)

Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani

USATSI_18147021_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels: Former Manager Joe Maddon Clarifies Reasoning for Sharing Story on Halos GM

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19070817_168396005_lowres-2
Angels News

Angels News: Fans React to Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout’s Recent Award Nominations

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18703250_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Former Angel Brandon Marsh 'Surprised' to be Traded, Enjoying Postseason Success

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18242262_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: GM Perry Minasian Responds to Claims from Joe Maddon's Tell-All Book

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18574227_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Fans React to Four Halos Receiving Silver Slugger Nominations

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18945094_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout Named Finalists for Prestigious MLB Awards

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18565658_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Four Halos Among the Finalists for Silver Slugger

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18924548_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Halos Infielder Signs with Doosan Bears in Korean Baseball Organization

By Ryan Menzie