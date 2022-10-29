Angels News: Shohei Ohtani’s Little League Coach Didn’t Expect Him To Be This Great

Shohei Ohtani has only been in the majors for five seasons, but that hasn't stopped him from putting his name all over the record books.

Ohtani has established himself as the best two-way player ever, and should only continue to make history in the back-half of his playing career.

FOX's Ben Verlander traveled to Ohtani's hometown in Japan, and spoke to the people who watched him grow into the player he is today.

He stopped by Ohtani's former Little League field and asked his coach, Kazuo Sasaki, if he expected Ohtani to be this great.

"No. Not at all," Sasaki said. "I didn’t think he’d be this good."

It's difficult to predict someone becoming the greatest two-way player in MLB history, so you can't blame him for that. But he did go on to say when he began noticing how special Ohtani was.

"In about sixth or seventh grade," Sasaki said. "He of course showed good athletic ability. He put his all into baseball. But he also showed a really strong desire to win. It was really something. Even when playing a weaker team, he would always give it 100%."

Ohtani has taken that approach to the majors, always giving his 100%, no matter how his Angels were playing. Hopefully this season, the team can finally field a winning team around him, and allow him to get his first taste of postseason baseball.