The Angels have put a lot of emphasis into adding depth in their minor leagues this offseason. Among the moves they've made, they brought back infielder Jose Gomez on a minor league deal. Gomez spent time in Double-A and Triple-A with the Angels last seeason.

In Double-A, Gomez hit .260 with five home runs and 27 RBIs in in 80 games. In 30 games in Triple-A, he hit .225 with two home runs and 13 RBIs.

The 26-year-old infielder from Valenzuela will look to continue to improve in Triple-A, with his sights set on making his Major League debut in 2023.

If the Angels struggle with injuries, he could find himself on the active roster at some point next season.