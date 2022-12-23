The Angels just keep on making moves. On Thursday, they added OF Luis Barrera to a minor league deal.

Barrera has spent a brief time in the Majors over the last two seasons with the Oakland Athletics. Last year, he appeared in 32 games, and hit .234 (18-77) with one home run, seven RBIs and six walks. In 2021, he went just two for eight in six games.

Barrera has appeared in all three outfield spots in his career, so could provide depth all around the outfield.

In the minor leagues last year, he hit .263 with eight home runs and 45 RBIs in 312 at-bats.

As Beyond The Halo points out, Barrera's biggest moment of his career came against the Angels, when he hit a walk-off home run against RHP Raisel Iglesias.

He'll look for more of those moments in the Angels organization next year, and will hope to contribute to the big league roster.