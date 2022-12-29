Former Angel infielder Tommy La Stella was designated for assignment by the San Francisco Giants. He appeared in 136 games with the Giants over the last two seasons, after spending most of 2019 and 2020 with the Angels.

La Stella hit .239 in 60 games last season with the Giants, with two home runs and 14 RBIs. In 108 games with the Angels in 2019 and the COVID-shortened 2020, La Stella hit .289 with 20 home runs and 58 RBIs.

The best season of his nine-year career came in 2019 with the Halos. La Stella slashed .295/.346/.486 with 16 home runs and 44 RBIs in 292 at-bats. He was named an All-Star for the first and only time in his career, but went down with an injury in July, that sidelined him until the end September.

La Stella will be 34-years-old at the beginning of next season, and should be looking to contribute on an MLB team. The Angels could be a good fit for him if he's interested in signing a minor league deal, and then trying to work his way back up to the Majors. His best career seasons came in Anaheim, so maybe he wants to try to relive some of that magic. His versatility would provide even more depth for the Angels in case of an injury.