Skip to main content

ICYMI: Shohei Ohtani's Hilarious Response to Being Hit By a Pitch

He clearly loves the game of baseball.

In the Angels' penultimate game of the season, Shohei Ohtani stepped into the batter's box for a harmless third inning at bat...or so he thought.

The pitcher on the mound, Cole Irvin of the Athletics, was throwing a breaking ball to the two-way superstar. But he lost control of the pitch.

The 84 MPH hanger struck Ohtani in the arm, and he went down in some pain.

Ohtani ended up feeling okay, and got up to walk down to first base. But when he got there, he made sure to let the Athletics know he wasn't messing around.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ohtani was taking the mound for the final game of the regular season the next day.

So, of course, he had to let A's first baseman Seth Brown know that he would get his revenge for the HBP when he was on the mound.

If you're wondering, Ohtani did not in fact get his revenge on the final day of the regular season. But it's nice to see that Ohtani can always make the best out of any situation, no matter how his team is performing on the field.

It'll be sad not watching him in the postseason this year, but hopefully, that changes for Ohtani and the Angels as early as next season.

In This Article (1)

Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani

USATSI_19159683_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Hoping for a Second Consecutive MVP Award

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18913548_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: The Reasons Phil Nevin Was Re-Signed for the 2023 Season

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19149283_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Where Did Mike Trout Finish 2022 Among Franchise Records?

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18141923_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Mike Trout Opens Up on Current Interim Manager

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19159618_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Receives High Honor from his Teammates

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18992587_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani Chasing Home Run Records

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18694399_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Receives High Praise From Phil Nevin

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19150214_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani, Anthony Rendon and the Reasons to Watch the Final Series

By Noah Camras