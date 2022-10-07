ICYMI: Shohei Ohtani's Hilarious Response to Being Hit By a Pitch

In the Angels' penultimate game of the season, Shohei Ohtani stepped into the batter's box for a harmless third inning at bat...or so he thought.

The pitcher on the mound, Cole Irvin of the Athletics, was throwing a breaking ball to the two-way superstar. But he lost control of the pitch.

The 84 MPH hanger struck Ohtani in the arm, and he went down in some pain.

Ohtani ended up feeling okay, and got up to walk down to first base. But when he got there, he made sure to let the Athletics know he wasn't messing around.

Ohtani was taking the mound for the final game of the regular season the next day.

So, of course, he had to let A's first baseman Seth Brown know that he would get his revenge for the HBP when he was on the mound.

If you're wondering, Ohtani did not in fact get his revenge on the final day of the regular season. But it's nice to see that Ohtani can always make the best out of any situation, no matter how his team is performing on the field.

It'll be sad not watching him in the postseason this year, but hopefully, that changes for Ohtani and the Angels as early as next season.