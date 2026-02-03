Ranking the Angels Minor League Additions by Odds of Making the Roster

Today the Angels signed Jeimer Candelario to a minor league deal. The switch hitting corner infielder joins Jose Siri, Nick Madrigal, and Trey Mancini as MLB veterans in camp on minor league deals. Catcher Sebastian Rivero signed a minor league deal earlier in the off season.

On the pitching side, the team acquired Jayvien Sandridge from the Yankees for cash considerations. Sandridge has pitched two thirds of an inning in New York but is slated for AAA. He will be in camp with a chance to win a big league job.



The fact the team feels the need to bring in so many minor league veterans is a testament to the organization's lack of depth at the MLB and AAA levels. With multiple spots to fill and no prospects to fill them, the team is left picking over the pile of players who are good enough to warrant a spot in camp but not good enough to automatically land on the Opening Day roster.





Who has the toughest path to a big league job?

On the surface that would be Candelario. The Angels re-signed Yoan Moncada to play third base and has Nolan Schanuel set to play first base. Defensively, he is also very limited and considered below MLB average at both corners. He's in camp because he's a switch hitter who posted an OPS+ of 113 from 2020-2023 but he's been horrible the last two seasons.

Trey Mancini is likely second on the list. While his off the field story is unrivaled in baseball, Mancini is a first baseman who splits time at DH and can occasionaly play a corner outfield spot. On a roster with lots of corner outfielders and two DH candidates, that leaves first base. Barring a trade, the 2021 AL Comeback Player of the Year finds himself in a position group that is already redundant.

Rivero is clearly behind youngster Logan O'Hoppe and veteran Travis d'Arnaud on the catching depth chart. But it is very rare for a team to get through 162 games without using at least three catchers. So while Rivero likely doesn't make the Opening Day roster, he does have a realistic chance of ultimately appearing in Anaheim.

But there are jobs open for a minor league addition to seize.

Second base and center field are obviously up for grabs as the team heads to Tempe. None of Mike Trout, Jo Adell, Josh Lowe, or Jorge Soler are MLB caliber defenders. Manager Kurt Suzuki should be fired on the spot if Soler every appears in center field. However, that list does include four names for three outfield spots and the DH, so it won't be easy to crack the Opening Day roster.

Jose Siri has flashed elite leather in center field and some pop at the plate. As recently as 2024 Siri was credited with 12 defensive runs saved and 12 outs above average. A leg fracture pretty much ended his 2025 season early. The issue is contact and Siri's career on base percentage of .263 is dreadful.

But if the team is looking for a glove first guy who can occassionally pop one over the fence, Siri could find his way onto the bench to start the season.

May 14, 2024; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal (1) singles against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Second base is also a wide open competition. Nick Madrigal was once considered one of the top prospects in all of baseball but has yet to live up to the hype. The same goes for his teammates Vaughn Grissom and Oswald Peraza; both of whom are out of minor league options. But there is a path for Madrigal to win the second base job out of camp and his career slash line of .274/.323/.344 is the best of the group. Add in a little defensive versatility and Madrigal has the second best chance of making the Angels.

The Angels bullpen is always in flux so Sandridge could find himself there, but it would be a bit of a longshot.

So who is most likely to make the team?

Given the current roster construction, Nick Madrigal is the most likely player to make the Opening Day roster. If he's playing second base, Grissom and Peraza are utility options on the bench and the team has plenty of flexibility to cover for Moncada's invevitable injuries.

Second up is Jose Siri. The Angels outfield defense figures to be atrocious and they could use some speed on the basepaths. Keeping Siri for late game substitutions and pinch running wouldn't be a bad idea even if it means carrying five outfielders on the roster.

I don't see Mancini or Candelario making the team without an injury opening up a spot. I'd love to see Mancini do it, but there are just too many players between him and playing time. The same goes for Rivero, who Angels fans should expect to see at some point this year.