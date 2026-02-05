What Angels Fans Can Expect From Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez was universally lauded as a highly rated prospect. Beginning selected 11th overall in 2018 showed he was highly prized. That draft ranking was supported as he climbed up prospect rankings charts and the minor leagues. Entering both the 2022 and 2023 seasons he was seen as the 6th best prospect in all of baseball by MLB Pipeline.

Like many young players, he had both success and setbacks when he made it to Major League Baseball. In 2023 Grayson made 23 starts and racked up 129 strikeouts in 122 innings. He also issued too many free passes and gave up some hard contact and finished the year as a slightly below average pitcher.

In 2024, Rodriguez showed signs of progress. His K/9 and BB/9 numbers both improved and he finished the season with an ERA+ of 100, meaning he was exactly league average. He seemed to be on the path to fulfilling his prospect pedigree when an injury ended his season on July 31st. He has not pitched since.

If healthy, what does Rodriguez bring to the table?

https://www.fangraphs.com/players/grayson-rodriguez/24492/stats/pitching

On the baseball scouting scale of 20-80, 50 is considered MLB average. In look at Rodriguez, his change up is rated as elite, his fastball is well above average, and both his slider and curveball are avearage or a bit better. Add in average command and that's a very high quality pitcher.

In 2024, Rodriguez used a solid four pitch mix, ditching the cutter. He threw his fastball 47.7% of the time and played off it with his change up 21% of the time. Mixing speeds keeps hitters off balance as does mixing pitches. Grayson used both his curve and slider a little over 15% of the time to keep hitters guessing.

The real key to Rodriguez effectiveness is his consistent arm motion. Look at this fastball/change up overlay.

Grayson Rodriguez, 100mph Fastball and 85mph Changeup, Individual Pitches + Overlay pic.twitter.com/a5nrLtGIGR — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 8, 2023

Then pair that with a fastball/slider overlay. Notice how the balls line up identically about halfway to the plate, leaving the hitter no indication of which break to expect.

Grayson Rodriguez, 100mph Fastball and 84mph Slider, Overlay.

😳 pic.twitter.com/OOUsoQENiS — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 15, 2023

The talent is there, but innings will be limited.

Rodriguez spoke with reporters after the trade to the Angels and indicated he is healthy. He is also only 26 years old. However, he did not pitch at all in 2025 and has dealt with injuries each of the last three years. Expecting him to post from Opening Day through game 162 would be foolish.

Most likely, Rodriguez is penciled in for 20 starts or so with 100-120 innings as a goal. Those totals are both optimisitc and attainable. If met and he stays healthy, that would hopefully lead to a full starter workload in 2027.

There's no doubt Grayson Rodriguez carries the type of upside the Angels have not seen from their pitching pipeline in quite some time. But he was available because of an extensive and checkered injury history.

Overall, Angels fans should likely expect more of the same. Flashes of brilliance, reasons for hope, and a couple of trips to the injured list. You take the gamble on bringing him in 10 times out of 10, though. His stuff is elite. He just needs to be on the mound to use it.