A's Owner's Remarks on Aaron Judge Painfully Resurface After Multi-HR Game in Sacramento
Many months ago, when the A's were announcing their move to their temporary home in Sacramento, which has long been the home of the Triple-A Giants team, team owner John Fisher lauded the park's intimacy and praised the value it could bring as one of the homes of a major league team. Since then, its own players have been candid about Sutter Health Park not being a park fit for major league baseball.
One other thing Fisher said is he "couldn't wait" to see the league's biggest stars, like Aaron Judge, hit home runs there.
Well, he got his wish, twice, on Saturday afternoon, as Judge hit his 13th and 14th home runs of the season in Sacramento as the New York Yankees took on the A's.
While a multi-home run game is a rare feat for most MLB players, Judge has made it as close to a calling card as any offensive player in the modern game will, doing it 41 times in his career, which Sarah Langs pointed out is already two more than any other player in their first 1,200 career games.
Fans and analysts resurfaced the moment and the comedy of a team's owner expressing excitement over visiting stars performing rather than his own team.
It's off the heels of a three-homer game from Jasson Dominguez the night before.
Fisher has earned the ire of A's fans for opting to relocate the team away from its longtime hometown fans in Oakland to Las Vegas, a move set to take place in a few years once the new stadium is built.
For now, they play in Sacramento, where the league's biggest stars will visit and attempt to fill Fisher's wish for home runs.