Astros Starting Pitcher Ronel Blanco to Undergo Right Elbow Surgery

After receiving a second opinion for elbow inflammation, the Astros righty's 2025 season is over.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Ronel Blanco's 2025 baseball season is over.
Houston Astros starting pitcher Ronel Blanco will undergo surgery on his right elbow and will miss the remainder of the 2025 season, the team announced on Wednesday.

Blanco was skipped in the rotation over the weekend after complaining of elbow soreness following his last start on May 17. In that start against the Texas Rangers, a 5-1 loss, Blanco went six innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits while striking out five. He was initially diagnosed with right elbow inflammation and sought a second opinion for the injury.

After presumably receiving that second opinion, Blanco will undergo elbow surgery and is slated to return "during the 2026 season" according to the Astros' press release.

Blanco ends his season with a 3-4 record and a 4.10 ERA across nine starts.

