Astros' DH Yordan Alvaraz Will Return to Lineup After Nearly Four Months

He last played on May 2 and has been recovering from a small right hand fracture.

Madison Williams

Yordan Alvarez is returning to the Astros' lineup after missing nearly four months.
Yordan Alvarez is returning to the Astros' lineup after missing nearly four months. / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
After missing nearly four months, the Astros will gain designated hitter Yordan Alvarez back in the lineup on Tuesday vs. the Rockies, the Houston Chronicle reported. He last played on May 2.

What was supposed to be a short stint on the injured list turned into something much more for Alvarez. He suffered a "very small" right hand fracture instead of just a strain. After about two months of recovery, Alvarez faced a setback in his process, which has prolonged his return.

Alvarez returned to baseball a week ago when he began a rehab assignment at the Double A Corpus Christi Hooks. He went 7-for-15 in four games with the minor league team.

Before landing on the IL, the three-time All-Star was averaging .210/.306/.340 with three home runs and 18 RBIs in 29 games.

The Astros are gaining their designated hitter back at a crucial time in the season as Houston holds a 1.5-game lead above the Mariners in the AL West. The Astros have 31 games left in the regular season to compete for a playoff spot.

