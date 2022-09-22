Hometown Kids: Tucker, McCullers Power Series Sweep for Astros Over Rays

Skip to main content

Hometown Kids: Tucker, McCullers Power Series Sweep for Houston Astros Over Rays

The Houston Astros swept the Tampa Bay Rays on the backs of performances from Kyle Tucker and Lance McCullers Jr.

The Houston Astros keep steaming towards the American League first seed, claiming the Tampa Bay Rays as their latest victims in a series sweep. They completed the feat with a 5-2 victory on Wednesday night.

The night was powered by Tampa Bay natives Lance McCullers Jr. and Kyle Tucker. McCullers pitched 7.0 innings, allowing just two earned runs and striking out eight. He has pitched incredibly well since rejoining the rotation and holds a 2.38 ERA over his seven starts this season. 

It's tough keeping a lineup like the Rays, who are AL postseason contenders, in check, but McCullers did just that.

Of course he had a little help from his friends, particularly Tucker who apparently adored the spotlight of his hometown. With a win on the line for McCullers in the eighth and the score tied 2-2, Tucker came through and powered a two-run shot to centerfield, making it 4-2. 

That would be all the firepower needed to ensure the victory and sweep, but Houston did tack on another in the ninth when Martín Maldonado launched a solo home run to centerfield, his 14th of the year to make it 5-2. 

Despite the sweep, the real concern lies with second baseman Jose Altuve who left the game after being hit by a pitch in the elbow during the fifth inning. He was then replaced by Mauricio Dubón in the sixth.

However, it appears he will just miss one game, the Thursday opener against the Baltimore Orioles. Meanwhile, manager Dusty Baker seemed to think it wouldn't become anything major.

"He's going to be sore," Baker said. "It got him below the pad, right on the elbow. Anybody who's ever hit in their elbow knows how much that can hurt." 

Regardless, the Astros' magic number now sits at five with 12 games left to play in order to secure the first seed and a first-round bye in the MLB postseason. Just as they have been the entire second half of the season, they remain in the driver's seat in the American League. 

