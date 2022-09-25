Astros Edge Out Orioles for 100th Win of the Season

After not scoring one run in the first half of a four-game set in Baltimore, the Houston Astros went shot-for-shot with the Orioles on Saturday. Twenty-nine total hits flooded the box score as the Astros took the third game of the series, 11-10.

José Altuve opened the run parade in the third inning, slapping his 26th home run of the season, with Mauricio Dubón crossing home. The Orioles were quick to respond, adding a five spot in the fourth inning.

Baltimore tagged seven runs, four earned, on Framber Valdez, ending his quality start streak. The lefty was pulled after 5.1 innings pitched, yielding 11 hits and one walk to his six strikeouts.

The home nine lost their lead in the fifth inning with Jeremy Peña kicking off the scoring with a two-run double. Yordan Álvarez and Alex Bregman both drove home runs to take the lead for a second time.

Peña left in the fifth inning with a facial abrasion but cleared concussion protocol. Listed day-to-day, the shortstop won't play Sunday.

Like almost every turn in the game, the Orioles responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame following an Anthony Santander home run and a Ryan Mountcastle RBI single.

The eighth inning brought the same outcome. The Astros took the lead on a double from Yuli Gurriel, and Santander responded with his second home run of the game to give Baltimore a 9-7 lead.

And have you heard this one before? Houston's offense tallied four more runs for the final lead switch of the contest in the top of the ninth inning with two outs. The Orioles threatened with the tying run at the plate in bottom half of the frame, but the Astros came out on top

The first team to reach 100 wins in the American League will look for a series split starting 12:05 p.m. Sunday. Cristian Javier will toe the rubber against righty Austin Voth.

