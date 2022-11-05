How to Watch Astros vs Phillies World Series Game 6: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Houston Astros are on the cusp of another World Series title. They will have the opportunity to hoist the Commissioner's Trophy on Saturday night as they take on the Philadelphia Phillies in what is an elimination game for the Phillies in Game 6.

The Astros will send Framber Valdez to the mound to start. Valdez's last performance against the Phillies was one of epic proportions as he held the slugging Philadelphia lineup to just one earned run in 5.0 innings pitched.

On the other side, the Phillies will send their struggling ace in Zack Wheeler to the mound in hopes that he can recapture the magic he found earlier in the postseason.

It is lining up to be one of the most anticipated games of the season as the Astros look to clinch and the Phillies to just stay alive and force a Game 7.

How to watch:

Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Date: Saturday, Nov. 5.

Time: 7:03 p.m. CDT

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!