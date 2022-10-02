How to Watch Astros vs. Bay Rays Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Rays Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Houston Astros enter the final game of their penultimate series when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon.

The Houston Astros will face the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon in the final game of a three-game series. 

Houston won 2-1 on Saturday night in what was an old-fashioned pitcher's duel. The victory brought their season win total to 103 as the Astros show no signs of slowing down despite having already clinched the top seed in the American League. 

Sunday should be no different as Houston goes for the series win after losing on Friday but securing the win on Saturday.

It will be action you won't want to miss as the Rays are also postseason contenders.

How to Watch:

Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Scroll to continue

Read More

Date: Sunday, Oct. 2

Time: 1:10 p.m. CDT

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

Tampa Bay will send Corey Kluber (10-9, 4.36 ERA) to the mound while the Houston Astros will see Luis García get the ball. 

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  3. Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
  4. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  5. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  6. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  7. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  8. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  9. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  10. Yordan Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_19147195
Game Day

How to Watch Astros vs. Bay Rays Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19158519
Game Day

Astros Continue to Add to Win Total After 2-1 Win Over Rays

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_16765853
News

Astros Pitcher James Undergoes Surgery on Flexor Tendon

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19012910
News

Astros Won't Let Off the Gas in Final Series Against Phillies

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19147125
Game Day

How to Watch Astros vs. Rays Game Two: Channel, Streaming Links

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19147788
Game Day

Rays Get to Valdez; Astros Clinch Top Seed in American League

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18312533
Prospects

Astros Expected to Sign Two Top-50 International Prospects

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18554310
Opinions

Will Brantley Return to the Houston Astros?

By Kade Kistner