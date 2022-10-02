How to Watch Astros vs. Bay Rays Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Rays Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The Houston Astros will face the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon in the final game of a three-game series.
Houston won 2-1 on Saturday night in what was an old-fashioned pitcher's duel. The victory brought their season win total to 103 as the Astros show no signs of slowing down despite having already clinched the top seed in the American League.
Sunday should be no different as Houston goes for the series win after losing on Friday but securing the win on Saturday.
It will be action you won't want to miss as the Rays are also postseason contenders.
How to Watch:
Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX
Read More
Date: Sunday, Oct. 2
Time: 1:10 p.m. CDT
TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest
Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)
Tampa Bay will send Corey Kluber (10-9, 4.36 ERA) to the mound while the Houston Astros will see Luis García get the ball.
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
- Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
- Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
- Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
- Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
- Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
- Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
- Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
- Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
- Yordan Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!