How to Watch Astros vs. Bay Rays Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Houston Astros will face the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon in the final game of a three-game series.

Houston won 2-1 on Saturday night in what was an old-fashioned pitcher's duel. The victory brought their season win total to 103 as the Astros show no signs of slowing down despite having already clinched the top seed in the American League.

Sunday should be no different as Houston goes for the series win after losing on Friday but securing the win on Saturday.

It will be action you won't want to miss as the Rays are also postseason contenders.

How to Watch:

Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Date: Sunday, Oct. 2

Time: 1:10 p.m. CDT

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

Tampa Bay will send Corey Kluber (10-9, 4.36 ERA) to the mound while the Houston Astros will see Luis García get the ball.

