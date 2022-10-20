How to Watch Yankees and Astros ALCS Game 2: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Houston Astros kickstarted their offense Wednesday after totaling one run in their last 18 innings. Bouncing back from a win is unorthodox, but that's what the Astros' offense did.

Striking out twice as a club, Houston slapped seven hits and drew five walks en route to four runs in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series. Yet the ability to produce with runners in scoring position continues to be a thorn in their side.

The Astros have four wins this October and just three hits with runners in scoring position. Before taking the lead Wednesday, Houston stranded seven runners, five in scoring position.

The New York Yankees, presumably, will look to keep the Astros on the same page with Luis Severino on the mound in Game 2. Severino made one start in the American League Division Series, yielding three runs over 5.2 innings pitched.

The Yankees righty surrendered eight hits to his six strikeouts against the Cleveland Guardians. And since his debut, Severino has twirled two ALCS starts against the Astros starting in 2017 — the season he finished third in American League Cy Young voting. Severino totaled 13 innings pitched in those two starts, yielding six runs on 10 hits and nine walks. The righty struck out nine total batters.

Framber Valdez will look to counter Severino. The lefty made one start against New York during the regular season, and as expected, he tossed a quality start. Valdez yielded three runs on two hits and three walks over six innings. The lefty carved through seven Yankees for strikeouts in the process.

How to Watch:

Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 19

Time: 6:37 p.m. CDT

TV Channel: TBS

